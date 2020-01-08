Sonos CEO to testify before House antitrust panel

Sonos (SONO -3.8% ) CEO Patrick Spence will be called to testify before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee on the subject of antitrust and big tech.

That follows closely on Sonos' lawsuit against Google (GOOG +1% , GOOGL +1% ) for patent infringement (along with a similar complaint to the ITC), and Sonos execs have told The New York Times they think Amazon's (AMZN -0.4% ) Echo speakers are also infringing.

Amazon VP Dave Limp tells The Verge his company's been longtime partners with Sonos and "I feel good about the partnership ... I would say our job is to make partners successful. And if you called Patrick right now, I would hope he would tell you that our partnership is healthy."

Spence will be joined by the CEO of PopSockets and the general counsel of Tile, along with witnesses to be announced.

The testimony could help Sonos' perception in what looks like a David vs. Goliath battle against the giant tech firms.