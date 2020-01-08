EOG Resources sells New Mexico saltwater disposal wells

EOG Resources (EOG -2.1% ) confirms the sale of nearly half its saltwater disposal wells in the New Mexico side of the Permian Basin.

EOG does not disclose the financial terms of its sale of 23 saltwater disposal wells and 300 miles of oilfield wastewater gathering pipelines to Oilfield Water Logistics.

EOG owned and operated 54 saltwater disposal wells in New Mexico prior to the sale; it acquired the oilfield wastewater disposal sites as part of a $2.5B deal to buy New Mexico-based Yates Petroleum in 2016.