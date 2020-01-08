Jefferies picks favorite consumer names

Jefferise thinks consumer discretionary stocks will outperform staples this year off a favorable macroeconomic backdrop and increase in the gap between Treasury yields and dividend yields.

The firm notes that discretionary stocks are also trading at about 19X forward earnings, which is a discount to the broader market and below the 21.3X multiple for staples stocks.

Analyst Andy Barish and team name Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Energizer (NYSE:ENR), Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), Capri (NYSE:CPRI), Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), Guess (NYSE:GES) and Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) as the top overall consumer picks for 2020.

