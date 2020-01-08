Turkey, Russia launch TurkStream gas pipeline

Pres. Erdogan and Pres. Putin have formally inaugurated the TurkStream pipeline, which will carry Russian natural gas to southern Europe through Turkey, at a ceremony in Istanbul.

Flows through the pipeline - which allows Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) to supply Turkey with all its Russian gas needs directly without needing to transit any other country - reportedly have already started, with both 15.75B cm/year lines operating normally.

Russia also is doubling the capacity of the NordStream pipeline across the Baltic Sea to Germany as part of plans to bypass Ukraine, which currently is the main route of transit to Europe.