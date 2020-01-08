Worst is over for Occidental Petroleum, Mizuho says in upgrade to Buy

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -0.5% ) edges lower despite receiving an upgrade to Buy from Neutral with a $58 price target, up from $44, at Mizuho, which says the "worst is behind the company" with an "increasing line of sight" for sustainable dividend growth in 2022 and beyond.

Mizuho's Paul Sankey thinks OXY looks poised to resume generating a sustainable breakeven of $40/bbl in 2021 and could begin growing its dividend by 5%-6% annually in 2022.

Sankey expects wells obtained in the Anadarko deal to continue to improve as OXY transitions the acreage to full field development, and believe the deal's capital synergy targets are more than achievable.

OXY's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.