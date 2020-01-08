Green light for Daimler-Geely JV

Geely Automobile (OTCPK:GELYY, OTCPK:GELYY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) plan to roll out their first all-electric vehicle in 2022.

The 50-50 JV between the Chinese automaker and German giant is focused on producing EVs under the Smart brand name.

A global headquarters for the JV will be located in Hangzhou Bay, Ningbo and distribution centers will be established in both China and Germany.

"The joint venture will bring the next generation of zero-emission smart electric cars to the Chinese and global markets. We look forward to continue our collaboration to bring desirable products and services to customers around the world," says Daimler Chairman Ola Kallenius.