Brazil prosecutor to charge Vale within days over mining disaster - Reuters

A Brazilian state prosecutor plans to bring criminal charges against Vale (VALE +0.3% ) "in the next few days" over last year's mining waste dam collapse, even as the prosecutor's federal counterpart continues to investigate the case, Reuters reports.

The coordinator for the task force of state prosecutors probing the disaster tells Reuters the group expects to indict 15-20 people, including executives from Vale and employees from German inspection firm TÜV SÜD as well as the companies themselves.

"What we can take away from the investigations is there were several factors pointing to risk. The risk was not unknown," the coordinator says, disputing Vale's contention that it had no way of knowing the dam posed a danger.