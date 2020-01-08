McDonald's P.L.T. burgers test better in urban locations

McDonald's (MCD +1.9% ) confirms to Reuters that demand in Canada for the chain's P.L.T burger made with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) patties was higher in urban areas during the recent test. The restaurant operator also disclosed that one franchisee with more rural locations opted out of the second phase of the test.

The read-through is that McDonald's could bring the concept to the U.S. in a more limited way than the national roll-out that some analysts have forecast.