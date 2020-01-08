Georgia Power to seek new ways to recycle stored coal ash

Southern Co. (SO +0.2% ) subsidiary Georgia Power says it is requesting proposals for the beneficial reuse of coal ash stored at active and retired coal-fired power plants across the state.

Georgia Power says it already recycles more than 75% of the dry coal ash it produces from current operations but is seeking opportunities for the reuse of stored coal ash.

The company says the reuse of stored coal ash could help produce millions of tons of Portland Cement, concrete and other products, which also would reduce the need for raw materials used in production.