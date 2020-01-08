Consumer credit rises 3% in November, Fed says

Consumer credit rose at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.6% in November to $4.18T, according to the Federal Reserve.

The $12.5B increase in total consumer credit is less than the $16B median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The rate of increase slowed from the 5.5% rise in October.

Revolving credit, which includes credit card debt, fell 2.7% to $1.086T during the month.

Nonrevolving debt, which includes auto and college loans, increased 5.8% to $3.090T.

The Fed report does not include debt secured by real estate.