JPMorgan Chase's Sapphire Reserve card will soon get pricier

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.2% ) is lifting the annual fee for its popular Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card to $550 from $450, Bloomberg reports, citing JPMorgan spokeswoman Ashley Dodd.

The fee increase comes as the bank adds new perks with partners such as Lyft and DoorDash.

The higher fee becomes effective for new cardmembers on Jan. 12, and existing customers will pay the new fee once cards renew starting April 1.

On Tuesday, JPMorgan announced lower DoorDash fees and today said Sapphire Reserve cardholders will get $120 in statement credits for the food-delivery service.

Sapphire Reserve members will also get a free year of Lyft Pink, a new monthly membership program from the ride-share app, and 10 points per dollar spent with the company.

