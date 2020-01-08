Targa Resources slapped with Sell-equivalent rating at Wolfe

Targa Resources (TRGP -5.5% ) tumbles as Wolfe Research downgrades shares to Underperform from Peer Perform with a $36 price target, trimmed from $39, seeing risk from a stretched balance sheet even while acknowledging the potential for continued strong growth in 2022.

Wolfe also downgrades Oneok (OKE -1.2% ) to Peer Perform from Outperform, seeing little room for significant upside after the stock has been the best performer in the midstream sector over 2018-19.

On the flip side, the firm upgrades Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +0.5% ) to Peer Perform from Underperform with a $63 price target, up from $60, citing a greater appreciation of the quality of MMP's asset mix and leverage that is below peer average.

