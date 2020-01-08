ShiftPixy surges on $20M contract assignment

ShiftPixy (PIXY +138.5% ) more than doubles after announcing the assignment of 60% of its contracted book of business for $20M, with the proceeds expected to "fully fund operations through to cash-flow breakeven."

PIXY says it expects to quickly replace the revenue stream and achieve cash flow breakeven by the mid-2020, citing an "accelerating growth profile and an enhanced focus on its most profitable customers resulting from the assignment."

PIXY says it monetized part of its business that is "not critical to our HRIS platform growth initiatives or has limited 'upsell' opportunities, yet still carries excellent value for other operators."