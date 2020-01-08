Apple +1.4% after record year-end App Store sales

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) jumps 1.4% after disclosing that App Store customers spent a record $1.42B between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, up 16% Y/Y.

They spent $386M on New Year's Day 2020, a 20% increase from a year earlier and a new single-day record.

Gene Munster, a long-time Apple analyst and founder of Loup Ventures, said the App Store spending shows that the company's services expansion isn't directly linked to iPhone sales. As a result, he said the company's shares should trade at a higher price-to-earnings multiple.