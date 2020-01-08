Lululemon brings in former Nike exec to lead brand

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) names Nikki Neuburger as the company's chief brand officer. She will take over the position on January 20.

Lululemon says Neuburger will be responsible for elevating the brand and leading the marketing, creative, communications and sustainability functions to drive the company's global brand and storytelling initiatives.

She joins Lululemon from Uber, where she served as global head of marketing for Uber Eats for the past two years and led the introduction and expansion of the brand across five regions in 36 countries. Neuberger also worked at Nike for a long stint.

Source: Press Release