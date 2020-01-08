Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) fiscal Q3 2020 adjusted net investment income per share of 61 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 58 cents.

Slips from 68 cents per share in its fiscal Q2 and 65 cents in the quarter ended Nov. 30, 2018.

NAV per share of $25.30 increases from $24.47 at Aug. 31, 2019.

Originations of $40.8M in the quarter ended Nov. 30, 2019, fall from $93.2M in Q2 and $73.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Repayments of $51.2M increase from $19.0M in Q2 and $23.4M in Q3 2019.

Assets under management of $487.0M at Nov. 30, 2019 rose slightly from $486.9M at Aug. 31, 2019.

Conference call on Jan. 9 at 10:00 AM ET.

