Theater stocks slip amid expected 2020 weakness

Movie theater stocks slipped following comments from AMC CFO Craig Ramsey about the relative weakness of the upcoming film year.

“Everybody’s been saying it’s not going to be as good a year," Ramsey said at Citi TMT West. "Well, we'll see. Clearly, it doesn’t look like, just in terms of the titles, like it’s going to be as strong. That’s going to fit into this whole streaming dialogue as well.”

He also noted "overhang" on AMC stock, including not only streaming but debt "higher than we'd like it to be." Total debt at last report was $10.3B; the company has a market cap of about $700M.