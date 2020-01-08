Bed Bath & Beyond down double-digits after lame quarter

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) reports an 8.3% drop in comparable sales during FQ3 vs. -4.7% consensus. The retailer says it expects its sales and profitability to remain pressured during FQ4. Management is pulling full-year guidance while it works on a "go-forward strategic plan" and absorbs the changes in leadership.

"Our performance in the third quarter was unsatisfactory and underscores the imperative for change and strengthens our sense of priorities and purpose. We must respond to the challenges we face as a business, including pressured sales and profitability, and reconstruct a modern, durable model for long-term profitable growth," says CEO Mark Tritton.

Shares of BBBY are under a trading halt at the moment.

Updated at 5:25 PM ET: Shares came off trading halt down more than 20%, and are currently lower by 12.5% .

Previously: Bed Bath & Beyond EPS misses by $0.40, misses on revenue (Jan. 8)