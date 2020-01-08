Chico's +24% after holiday sales update

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) soars after lifting its outlook for Q4.

The retailer sees Q4 total sales and comparable sales coming in flat vs. a prior outlook for a low single-digit decline.

Gross margin for the holiday quarter is expected to be around last year's mark of 32.3% vs. expectations for a 1% to 2% drop from that level.

Chico's says it will issue more updates on Q4 during its ICR presentation next week.