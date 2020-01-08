Stocks climb as Trump soothes Middle East fears

Stocks scored broad gains, including a new all-time high on the Nasdaq Composite, after Pres. Trump's comments following Iran's attack on an Iraqi air base that houses U.S. troops eased worries of a further escalation of tensions.

"The balance of market opinion is that this [latest incident] could be a one-off and the situation may well settle down," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

But the market faded late in the session following initial reports of explosions in Baghdad's Green Zone, site of the U.S. Embassy.

Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished higher, led by information technology (+1%) and communication services (+0.7%), while energy (-1.7%) lagged badly amid a retreat in oil prices, as WTI settled -4.9% at $59.61/bbl following bearish inventory data and receding concerns about Middle East production disruptions.

U.S. Treasury prices dropped alongside the rise in equities, driving the two-year yield 4 bps higher to 1.58% and the 10-year yield up by 5 bps to 1.87%.