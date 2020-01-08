Costco sales sizzle in December

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) reports comparable sales in December rose 9.0% to top the consensus mark of +7.1%. The U.S. comp was +9.4% for the month.
"E-commerce sales in December were positively impacted by an estimated 20 percentage points, due to Thanksgiving/Black Friday/Cyber Monday occurring a week later this year versus last year. Total and comparable sales were positively impacted by approximately one percent," notes the retailer.
Comparable sales were up 7.8% after stripping out gas and F/X swings.
E-commerce sales soared 42.6% during the month.
Shares of Costco are up 0.66% in AH trading.
