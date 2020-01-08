DBV Tech up 23% after hours on positive long-term Viaskin data

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) announces positive long-term results from the open-label extension study ((PEOPLE)) of its Phase 3 clinical trial, PEPITES, evaluating Viaskin Peanut in peanut-allergic children aged 4 - 11 years.

At year 3, Viaskin Peanut showed a durable clinical benefit. Specifically, 75.9% (n=107/141) of treated children increased their eliciting dose (ED) (lowers the risk of reacting to accidental peanut exposure) from baseline, while 51.8% (n=73/141) reached an ED of at least 1,000 mg of peanut protein.

No new safety signals were reported.

The estimated completion date of PEOPLE is February 2020.