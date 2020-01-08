Horizon Technology Finance funds $65.0M of loans in Q4

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) funded seven loans totaling $65.0M in Q4 and reports liquidity events from five portfolio companies, including prepayments of $22.3M and warrant proceeds of $2.0M.

In Q3, Horizon experienced $28.5M of principal prepayments and $0.5M of warrant proceeds.

The company received regularly scheduled principal payments on investments totaling $4.3M vs. $3.7M in Q3 2019.

Closed new loan commitments totaling $88.0M to six companies vs. $48.5M to five companies in Q3.

As for its pipeline, Horizon's unfunded loan approvals and commitments, all priced at floating interest rates, were $51.8M to 10 companies as of Dec. 31, 2019; compares with $62.8M to 10 companies as of Sept. 30, 2019.