Digital Realty prices €1.7B notes offering

Digital Realty's (NYSE:DLR) reports the pricing of an offering of €1.7B of Euro-denominated notes with a weighted average maturity of about seven years and a weighted-average coupon of ~1.0%.

Notes are comprised of three series, including €300.0M of 0.125% guaranteed notes due 2022; €650.0M of 0.625% guaranteed notes due 2025; and €750.0M of 1.500% guaranteed notes due 2030.

The Euro notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Digital Dutch Finco B.V. and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the company and the operating partnership.

