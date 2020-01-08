MongoDB proposes $750M convertible debt offering

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) has proposed a private offering of $750M in convertible debt.

The company will offer that amount in convertible senior notes due 2026. It intends to offer initial purchasers a 13-day option to buy up to an addition $112.5M worth.

They'll be convertible under certain circumstances into cash, shares of class A common stock or a combination thereof, at the company's election.

Part of the proceeds will go to related capped call transactions, and to repurchase for cash up to $240M of existing 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2024.