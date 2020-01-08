KuschCo Q1 revenue miss due to vaping-related health issues

Packaging seller KushCo Holdings (OTCQB:KSHB) says its Q4 revenue of $35M, down 26% from a year ago, was due to lower shipments from customers concerned about holding vaporizer inventory if a vaping ban was implemented due to public health issues.

It laid off 53 employees last quarter.

The company expects better results in the second half of its fiscal year since the CDC and Massachusetts have both lifted their bans ahead of schedule.

Management reaffirms 2020 guidance of $230M - 250M in revenue and at least $25M in revenue from its hemp-trading platform.