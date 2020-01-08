Stewart Title to provide lodgement gap cover for Sympli e-settlement platform

Stewart Information Services' (NYSE:STC) underwriter for transactions in the U.K., Europe, and Australia enters an agreement with Sympli Australia to provide lodgement gap cover on residential property transactions processed through Sympli.

Under the agreement, Stewart Title assumes for Sympli clients the responsibility for any intervening instruments or notices lodged by a third party during the lodgement period, which has the effect of either preventing the registration of the customer's land title dealing or taking priority over the customer's land title dealing once registered.