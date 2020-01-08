Five9 gains after Baird outlines cloud benefits

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) moved up 3.4% today after a start at Outperform by R.W. Baird, which set a target tying a Street high on expectations of a cloud shift.

The company is the "gold standard" among contact centers, the firm said, and should benefit from the "broader shift" of communications to the cloud, a "massive secular transition."

It's set a price target of $80, now implying 14% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish and so are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.