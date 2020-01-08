Oxy Petroleum launches widespread layoffs - report

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is initiating broad layoffs this week in an effort to cut costs, the Houston Chronicle reports, citing an internal email from CEO Vicki Hollub.

OXY has for months offered voluntary employee buyouts and worked to sell assets but now is moving on to terminating jobs, according to the report.

OXY staff in Texas and Colorado reportedly will be most vulnerable; layoffs will not occur at its OxyChem petrochemical unit or at the Gulf of Mexico division that was acquired from Anadarko, and few jobs will be cut internationally.