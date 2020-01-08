Videogame stocks gain as Nomura looks to new consoles

Videogame shares moved higher as part of a larger tech rally today, paced by Nomura Instinet's take on the sector.

With the 2019 holiday shopping season in the rear-view mirror, the firm now expects talk to turn to ongoing news leaks about upcoming new-generation consoles from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Sony (NYSE:SNE).

And that will provide sectorwide catalysts in 2020. Among software publishers, Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) rose 1.8% today and EA gained 1% , though Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) closed down 0.8% .

Nomura noted data from Sensor Tower showing EA's mobile net revenue returned to growth after a year and a half of year-over-year declines, while Activision's Call of Duty: Mobile revenues seem to be stabilizing after a step back.

Among the key hardware makers, Microsoft rose 1.6% today and Sony gained 0.4% , while Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) finished flat.

And retailer GameStop (NYSE:GME) gained 3.6% .