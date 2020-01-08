Enterprise Products exports first ethylene cargo from Morgan's Point

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Navigator Holdings reportedly have exported the first cargo of ethylene from their 50-50 joint venture marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Tex., along the Houston Ship Channel.

The new terminal has the capacity to load 2.2B lb./year of ethylene, and a 66M lb. refrigerated storage tank also is being built onsite that will further increase loading rates upon anticipated completion in Q4 2020.

The new terminal is connected is via pipeline to its Mont Belvieu, Tex., complex, where the company is in the process of commissioning a 600M lb. high-capacity ethylene salt dome storage well.