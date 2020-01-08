Tufin Software cuts guidance for Q4 revenue, operating profit

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) -28.5% after-hours following the company's release of preliminary Q4 results that came in well below guidance.

TUFN now expects Q4 revenue of $29.5M-$30.1M compared to prior guidance of $34M-$38M, and a non-GAAP operating loss of $1.1M-$2.6M vs. its previous outlook for a non-GAAP profit of as much as $3M, citing an inability to close several deals during the quarter.

TUFN says the "vast majority of these deals were not lost to competitors and have moved into our pipeline for 2020."