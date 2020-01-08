HP again calls Xerox bid undervalued

HP (NYSE:HPQ) has sent a response to Xerox (NYSE:XRX), saying its takover proposal "significantly" undervalues the company.

The "Dear John" letter to Xerox chief John Visentin says "We reiterate that the HP Board of Directors’ focus is on driving sustainable long-term value for HP shareholders."

Xerox's Jan. 6 letter about financing the deal "does not address the key issue – that Xerox’s proposal significantly undervalues HP – and is not a basis for discussion," CEO Enrique Lores and Chairman Chip Bergh say in the reply.