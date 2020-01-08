ViacomCBS/Comcast deal likely favors CBS - Evercore

A carriage deal between ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) and Comcast is likely favorable for CBS, given the out-of-cycle timing of the agreement, Evercore says.

It replaces a previous deal that was "one of CBS's most underpriced distribution agreements," the firm says, and so new rates are likely closer to market.

Meanwhile, while the new deal doesn't cover Viacom's cable network group, that's likely just to align expiration schedules between CBS and Viacom assets, and that makes it likely that "ViacomCBS will be able to renegotiate all networks co-terminus when the new agreement expires," Evercore says.