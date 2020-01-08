Guaido survival seen buying more time for Chevron in Venezuela

The U.S. likely will extend a waiver for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to operate in Venezuela, Argus Media says, after U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido overcame a government-backed rival to retain control of the National Assembly.

Guaido pushed past heavy security surrounding the assembly yesterday, forcing a government-backed deputy and his allies to flee the chamber, and was sworn in as the legislature's president.

Guaido-led opposition officials have indicated support for Chevron to remain in Venezuela, as they see the company as a key future partner for the country's economic recovery under a post-Maduro government.