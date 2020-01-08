AT&T gives update ahead of earnings, reiterates 2020 guidance

In his latest shareholder conference update, AT&T (NYSE:T) CFO John Stephens said that while the company isn't reporting Q4 until Jan. 29, AT&T continues to expect it met all of its 2019 commitments to shareholders.

The report will reflect lower Warner Bros. theatrical revenues, he told the audience at Citi Global TMT West, vs. the stronger film slate form 2018. And operating income will come under about $500M worth of pressure from investments in HBO Max (via new content production, foregone licensing and platform costs).

Q4 wireless equipment sales should be slightly lower as well, he said, and as in prior quarters AT&T expects some forex pressure in some international operations.

He reiterated 2020 guidance (including EPS of $3.60-$3.70, revenue growth of 1-2%, stable EBITDA margins, free cash flow around $28B and dividend payout ration in the low 50% range).

And Stephens said the company wants to exceed its recent annual 6-8% reductions in network operating costs.

The company has retired about 140M of the shares it issued for the Time Warner acquisition, including 80M so far in 2020 under an accelerated repurchase program.

