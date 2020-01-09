Corona seltzers to launch in spring 2020

Shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) rose 3.6% on Wednesday despite a drag from its stake in Canopy Growth, as results topped estimates and guidance received a lift.

The company is now looking to diversify past cannabis, with plans to spend more than $40M in marketing alone on a line of Corona hard seltzers (the alcoholic category is a millennial favorite).

"We're prepared to have one of the biggest introduction spends that we’ve ever had against a single brand, but recognize we're spending it against a franchise and that's Corona," CEO Bill Newlands told CNBC.