Warner Bros. welcomes AI into Hollywood

A new deal signed with Cinelytic will see Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) employ an artificial intelligence system to analyze potential movies and choose which ones to put into development.

While the platform doesn't guarantee a hit, it can assess the value of a star in any territory and how much a film is expected to make in theaters and on other ancillary streams.

The system can also complete the menial tasks executives normally have to do, like calculating the parameters for packaging, marketing and distribution, including release dates.