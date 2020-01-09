Takata recalls 10M U.S. replacement inflators

Recalling the recalls... Takata (OTCPK:TKTDQ) is recalling 10M replacement air bag inflators in the U.S., which covers inflators that were a temporary fix, as well as some inflators that were never installed.

At least 25 deaths worldwide and more than 290 injuries have been linked to the faulty devices, which may absorb moisture and cause air bags to rupture.

The NHTSA is separately reviewing petitions from General Motors (NYSE:GM) to avoid recalling more than 6M vehicles with Takata inflators, a move that could cost the automaker $1.2B.