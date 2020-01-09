Johnson reveals post-Brexit red lines

In his first face-to-face meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the new president of the EU Commission, Boris Johnson laid out some red lines for his visions of a post-Brexit deal.

He stressed that the U.K. won't extend its transition period beyond 2020, and that he wants a Canada-style trade accord (under which 98% of goods traded are free of tariffs).

"Any future partnership must also not involve any kind of alignment" with EU rules and standards or be subject to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

Sterling -0.1% to $1.3081.

