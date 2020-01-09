Walsh to resign as boss of British Airways owner

Willie Walsh, the chief executive of the British Airways and Iberia owner International Airlines Group (OTCPK:ICAGY), is to stand down from the post in March. He will be succeeded by Luis Gallego, CEO of Iberia.

Walsh was named boss of BA in 2005, and in 2011 led the merger of the airline with Spain’s Iberia to create IAG.

"Willie has been the main driver of this unique idea that is IAG," Antonio Vazquez, the group's chairman, said in a statement, adding that Gallego is the right person to take over, having led "a profound transformation" of the once under-performing Iberia.