Ghosn comes out swinging against Nissan

During a two-hour-plus news conference on Wednesday, Carlos Ghosn, the world's most famous white-collar fugitive, defended himself against charges of financial crimes and accused prosecutors and former colleagues of orchestrating his downfall.

Many of them were called out, including former Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa and board member Masakazu Toyoda.

Ghosn also criticized the recent performance of Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), declaring, "there is no more alliance."

Nissan's stock is still trading near recent lows as the automaker faces huge investment requirements and challenges of slowing sales.