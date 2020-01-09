Futures extend relief rally

U.S. stocks are once again positive for 2020 as a de-escalation between the U.S. and Iran led equities back to the black on Wednesday.
Stepping away from military retaliation, President Trump said he would tighten sanctions on the Islamic Republic - which would remain in place "until Iran changes its behavior" - leading oil prices to drop below $60 a barrel.
Focus returns to trade? Futures suggest the DJIA will tack on another 100 points at the open as China confirmed Vice Premier Liu He will sign a "Phase 1" deal next week in Washington.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis