Highland Global Allocation Fund declares $0.084 dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NYSE:HGLB) declares $0.084/share monthly dividend, -20.8% decrease from prior dividend of $0.106.

Forward yield 10.73%

Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 24; ex-div Jan. 23.

Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 21; ex-div Feb. 20.

Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 24; ex-div March 23.

Payable April 30; for shareholders of record April 23; ex-div April 22.

Payable May 29; for shareholders of record May 26; ex-div May 22.

Payable June 30; for shareholders of record June 23; ex-div June 22.

Payable July 31; for shareholders of record July 24; ex-div July 23.

Payable Aug. 31; for shareholders of record Aug. 25; ex-div Aug. 24.

Payable Sept. 30; for shareholders of record Sept. 22; ex-div Sept. 21.

Payable Oct. 30; for shareholders of record Oct. 26; ex-div Oct. 23.

Payable Nov. 30; for shareholders of record Nov. 23; ex-div Nov. 20.

Payable Dec. 31; for shareholders of record Dec. 22; ex-div Dec. 21.

