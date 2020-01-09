Pembina Pipeline to issue $1B notes in three tranches

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to issue $1B senior unsecured medium-term notes in three tranches consisting of $250M through a re-opening of the Company's 4.02% medium-term notes, series 10, due March 27, 2028; $500Mp through a re-opening of the Company's 4.75% medium-term notes, series 11, due March 26, 2048 and $250M through a re-opening of the Company's 3.62% medium-term notes, series 12, due April 3, 2029.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on January 10, 2020 and the estimated net proceeds of $1.07B will be used to repay indebtedness of the Company under its unsecured $2.5B revolving credit facility due May 31, 2024 incurred in connection with the acquisition of the U.S. portion of the Cochin Pipeline system, as well as to fund Pembina's capital program and for general corporate purposes.