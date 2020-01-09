Axonics sees FY 2019 revenue as high as $14M

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) has reported preliminary Q4 and FY 2019 revenue.

Q4 and FY 2019 revenue is expected to be ~$10M and ~$14M, respectively.

In the U.S., Q4 revenue was ~$8.4M following the launch of commercial sales of the Axonics r-SNM System.

Revenue from international markets totaled ~$1.6M in Q4.

For all of 2019, international sales from Europe and Canada totaled ~$5.4M.

Complete financial results for Q4 and FY 2019 are anticipated to be announced on March 4.