Bayer and Evotec expand women's health partnership

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY) and Evotec SE (OTCPK:EVOTF) ink a new five-year multi-target collaboration agreement aimed at developing multiple candidates to treat polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal disorder of unknown cause in women of reproductive age in which the ovaries fail to consistently release eggs due to the presence of follicles.

Under the terms of the partnership, both parties will contribute drug targets and technology platforms. Both will also have access to targets from the recently formed alliance between Evotec and Celmatix (uses big data to discover drugs in fertility and women's health).

Bayer and Evotec will share preclinical development while Bayer will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization.

Evotec will receive €6.5M upfront, €10M in research funding over five years, up to €330M in milestones and low double-digit royalties on net sales.

The companies entered into their first strategic alliance in 2012, followed by another in 2016.