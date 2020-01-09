Wedbush expects Microsoft to run higher

Wedbush says it's incrementally confident in the firm's bullish thesis on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) after recent checks.

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on Microsoft due in part to the "stronger than expected" Azure deal flow seen in the field. Analyst Dan Ives says Redmond remains in an enviable position heading into 2020 on the heels of its cloud success as it continues to fire on all cylinders.

"Enterprise customers and partners we have spoken to over the past few weeks indicate a clear acceleration of larger and more strategic enterprise cloud deals as Redmond is poised to win the majority of the next phase of cloud deployments vs. the likes of Amazon and Bezos," he observes.

Ives and team lift their price target on MSFT to $195 from $185 and set a bull case valuation on MSFT of $210 vs. the average sell-side PT of $165.79. Shares of Microsoft traded at a new high of $160.80 yesterday.