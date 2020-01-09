Kohl's -6% after holiday sales disappoint

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reports sales during the two-month holiday period fell 0.2% Y/Y.

Based on the performance, Kohl's now expects FY19 EPS to land in the low end of its previously announced range of $4.75 to $4.95. The consensus estimate for FY19 EPS is $4.86.

"We continue to see momentum in key areas including our digital business, active, beauty and children’s, and solid performance in footwear and men’s. This was offset by softness in women’s, which we are working with speed to address," notes Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass.