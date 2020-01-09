Lindsay posts EPS beat, sees trade progress

Adjusted net earnings of $0.77, up 600% from a year earlier.

Revenue by segment: Irrigation -6%; Infrastructure +11%.

Backlog of unfilled orders at November 30, 2019 was $69.2M compared with $49.2M a year ago.

"Recent progress regarding a preliminary trade agreement between the U.S. and China offers encouragement for U.S. farmers by improving the outlook for agricultural exports... In the international markets we continue to see good activity in Brazil and in developing markets," said CEO Tim Hassinger. "We like the traction we are getting with our Road Zipper growth strategy and the pipeline of opportunities that are being generated."

LNN +1.9% premarket

FQ1 results